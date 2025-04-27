Police thwart murder attempt in Israel's North

Israel Police and security forces thwarted an attempted murder in Iksal, a village located in northern Israel, on Saturday night, the police announced.

After the officers located a criminal cell inside a vehicle, gunfire was opened toward the police.

A fire exchange between the police and the criminal cell was carried out, resulting in three of the cell members being hit by the gunfire.

A police officer was seriously wounded in the incident. Two of the three members were pronounced dead from the gunfire, while the third criminal was wounded from the shooting and evacuated to the hospital, the police said.

Police Commissioner Dani Levi oversaw the activity that occurred, the police added. Israel Police during operation in Israel's North to thwart murder attempt, April 27, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police commend forces on successful operation

On Sunday, Levi commended the officers for their "successful prevention efforts" of the crime, the police said.

Levi also noted that the success of the police "reflected his policy of persistent combat against criminals and crime organizations."

Border Police Commander Brik Yitzhak held a situation assessment following the incident, the police said.

"I want to commend the undercover officers of the Tactical Brigade for their high-quality operational activity overnight, carried out in cooperation with the Israel Police against an armed and dangerous criminal cell en route to carry out a criminal assassination," Yitzhak stated.

"The outcome of the event sends a clear message to criminals — we will not allow any attacks, by gunfire or any other means, against our fighters and officers," Yitzhak said.