Nahal Oz survivor reveals harrowing battle against Hamas on Oct. 7

The sole surviving combat IDF soldier told his story to N12 on Sunday about how he survived October 7 as dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Nahal Oz military base, leaving 18 IDF soldiers defenseless and outnumbered.

Hamas's Nukhba terrorists knew where to strike. Their primary objective was the Chamal, the central operations room, which is the nerve center overseeing the sector. Inside, soldiers and operations coordinators sheltered, unable to mount a defense. As terrorists closed in, four combat soldiers - Yochai Duchan, Ibrahim Kharouba, Itay Ron, and Nimrod Eliraz - arrived to protect them.

Initially, the soldiers attempted to repel the terrorists by launching counterattacks outside the Chamal. However, as the siege tightened, they fell back, creating a barricade at the entrance using chairs, turning the narrow lobby into a kill zone. Every second became a battle for survival.

As grenades exploded and gunfire raged, their ammunition dwindled. The soldiers prepared for the worst, agreeing to save their final bullets rather than face capture. With only commando knives left, they readied themselves for hand-to-hand combat. When a terrorist breached the shattered entrance, Eliraz and Ron charged, managing to neutralize the intruder and delay the attackers.

Moments later, the Chamal caught fire due to a Molotov cocktail. Within minutes, the structure, built with highly flammable materials, turned into a deadly inferno.

Eliraz survives, other soldiers perished

Duchan, Kharouba, Ron and twelve others inside the rear room perished. Eliraz, who was severely wounded, was among the few who managed to escape through a small window.

Waking up in Soroka Medical Center, Eliraz initially believed he had been kidnapped and brought into Gaza. It was only upon seeing his parents by his bedside that he realized he had survived. His first concern, even while gravely injured, was for the other soldiers.

Throughout the battle, the soldiers' sole focus was protecting the female soldiers under their charge. Eliraz emphasized that every decision they made was to ensure their safe return.

Seven of Eliraz's comrades fell during the fighting at Nahal Oz: Stf.-Sgt. Roi Barkat, Stf.-Sgt. Dvir Zakai, Stf.-Sgt. Itay Avraham Ron, Stf.-Sgt. David Ratner, Stf.-Sgt. Yishai Pitusi, Stf.-Sgt. Yaad Ben Yaakov, and Stf.-Sgt. Dor Yarchi.

In the fierce defense of the Chamal, the IDF also lost Cap. Shir Eilat, Cap. Idan Bloi, Second Lt. Yohai Duchan, Master Sgt. Ibrahim Kharouba, Stf.-Sgt. Yam Glass, Stf.-Sgt. Daniel Rashad, Stf.-Sgt. Shirel Chaim Por, Stf.-Sgt. Adi Landman, Sgt. Osher Simcha Barzilai, Sgt. Shirel Mor, Sgt. Yael Leibushor, Sgt. Roni Eshel, Sgt. Shira Shochat, and Corporal Maya Vialobo Polo.