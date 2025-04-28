Quentin Tarantino, wife buy two lots in Tel Baruch for NIS 50 m. to build new residence

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, have purchased two adjoining lots in Tel Aviv's Tel Baruch neighborhood, where they plan to build a new residence, Israeli media outlet, Globes, reported on Monday.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed the couple paid approximately NIS 50 million for a total of 2,200 square meters of land. The purchase was registered four months ago under the names of Pick and Quentin Jerome Zastoupil, Tarantino's adoptive father's surname.

The land, located at the corner of Yaakov and Maskit streets, consists of two plots. The first, a 980-square-meter lot at 19 Yaakov street, includes a seven-room house built four decades ago.

The second, measuring 1,200 square meters, features a 70-year-old house of 195 square meters. The seller, Nissim Cabilly, reportedly made a significant profit, having purchased the lots in 2021 for NIS 35 million.

Tel Baruch, situated along the northern coastline of Tel Aviv, has been gradually evolving. Many original homes built in the years following Israel's establishment are being replaced with modern, expansive houses. The neighborhood offers relatively large plots, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking privacy and space compared to nearby areas such as Afeka and Tzahala. Those neighborhoods typically offer lots of around 500 to 600 square meters, whereas Tel Baruch provides the opportunity for much larger developments. QUENTIN TARANTINO at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Construction regulations in Tel Baruch allow for building up to 40% of the lot area, enabling the construction of particularly spacious residences. Tarantino and Pick, who currently reside in the rented apartment near Kikar Hamedina, had been searching for an ideal property for several years before securing this deal.

Price exceeds the average land value in Tel Baruch

The estimated price of NIS 23,000 per square meter paid by the couple slightly exceeds the average land value in Tel Baruch, where similar deals usually reach around NIS 20,000 per square meter. The primary value in this transaction lies in the land itself, as the existing structures are slated for demolition.

Both Daniella Pick and the couple's attorney, Gil Krakowski, declined to comment on the transaction.