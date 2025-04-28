Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem to Host Yom HaZikaron Memorial in English Honoring Israel’s Fallen

The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (MOTJ) and the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization (IDFWO) will host the largest Yom HaZikaron event for Israel’s English-speaking community tomorrow evening at 7:50 pm.

The event will be live-streamed throughout the world on the Jerusalem Post website and other platforms.

The event will feature keynote addresses from Yossi Cohen, former director of the Mossad and President of the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization’s Friends Association, Larry A. Mizel, Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, and Rabbi Marvin Hier, the museum’s Co-Chairman and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The evening will include the emotional stories of two women who have personally experienced the pain and loss of the Swords of Iron War – Dafna Russo, widow of Uri Russo, and Sigal Mansuri, who lost her two daughters at the Nova music festival. They will discuss the terrible days of anxiety, the unimaginable pain, and the memories that will haunt them forever.

There will be an additional spotlight cast on the lone soldiers of the IDF, who chose to fight for Israel in this war. Many of these young men and women have no immediate family by their side and shoulder the hardships alone. Another segment will feature three pregnant widows of fallen IDF soldiers who have found themselves alone, having to deal with the future of their families they had dreamed of building with their fallen husbands.

The ceremony will open with the siren, marking the official beginning of Israel’s Yom HaZikaron. Pesi Gordon, widow of Master Sergeant Naftali Yona Gordon, will then light the memorial torch in her husband’s memory.

IDF Cantor Assaf Nagel will recite the El Maleh Rachamim prayer, and Rabbi Benji Levy will lead the Yizkor prayer as a memorial to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The event will also include a musical performance by the IDF Education Corps Band.

On Thursday morning, May 1, at 8:00 am, Rabbi Tamir Granot will lead a festive Yom Ha’atzmaut Shacharit service at the museum’s outdoor amphitheater, including the recitation of Hallel.

Visit https://motj.org.il/en/memorial-day-2025/ to register to attend.

This article was written in cooperation with the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.