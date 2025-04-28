Israel rejects five-year Gaza ceasefire deal that would allow Hamas 'time to rearm,' official says

Israel will not agree to any truce with Hamas that would allow the terrorist group to "rearm, recover, and continue its war against the State of Israel with greater intensity," Israeli officials said on Monday following reports of a five-year ceasefire proposed by Egypt.

A Hamas official reportedly told AFP on Saturday that the terror group expressed its willingness to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which would include a one-time release of all the remaining hostages in exchange for a five-year ceasefire.

The source in the AFP report noted that “Hamas is ready for a one-time prisoner exchange for a five-year cessation of hostilities” as a delegation from the organization departed for Cairo for meetings with Egyptian officials.

A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to present the organization's vision for ending the fighting to Egypt on Saturday. Taher al-Nono, another senior Hamas official, made it clear earlier that the organization’s weapons are “not open to negotiation” in the talks.

"As with previous statements and remarks, once again the 'senior political source' proves that the Israeli government has no plan," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated in response to the Israeli source. Protesters call for a hostage deal at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on April 21, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"The prime minister and his representatives continue to explain what they are not willing to do to bring the hostages home, while at all costs avoiding presenting a clear plan for what they are willing to do to secure the release of our brothers and sisters from Hamas captivity." Additionally, the forum stated they would "appreciate" if the senior source would meet with the families directly, rather than with the media.

Release of remaining hostages for end of war

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel recently downplayed the chances that the new proposal would lead to a breakthrough unless Israel’s core demands were met.

“The war could end tomorrow if Hamas released the remaining 59 hostages and laid down its weapons,” Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said.

Fifty-nine hostages remain in captivity, and negotiators have worked to reach an agreement that would see them returned and a ceasefire enacted in Gaza, where Hamas authorities have claimed that the war has resulted in a large civilian death toll.