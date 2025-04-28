Border Police officer awarded medal after conviction for assaulting Arab-Romani woman

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated Border Police officer Orian Ben Khalifa, who had been previously convicted of attacking an Arab-Romani woman in 2023, after she was awarded a medal of merit.

Ben-Gvir said he was thrilled to hear that Khalifa was selected to receive the award ahead of Israel's upcoming Independence Day.

He noted that he had supported Ben Khalifa and her family throughout her legal and disciplinary struggles, and had helped her return to active service.

“I saw firsthand her motivation, her love of country, and her strong desire to serve and defend Israel,” he said. “Despite the difficulties, Orian did not give up.

“With great determination, she returned to active duty — and excelled. Seeing her receive respect and appreciation is moving both on a national level, and for me personally. I believed in her from the beginning, and I am glad it paid off." National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrives to a court hearing of the Shin Bet official arrested in suspicion of leaking classified information to a journalist and a Minister at the court in Lod, April 15, 2025. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

“Orian, you made us all proud. Continue to lead and inspire future female warriors — it is a tremendous honor,” he added.

The Border Police officer's assault in the Old City

In 2021, Khalifa assaulted Hala Salim, during a confrontation at Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. According to the court, Khalifa grabbed Salim by the neck and hair, removing her hijab, and continued the violence at a nearby police station.

The court fined Khalifa NIS 4,000, ordered her to pay NIS 2,000 in compensation, and issued a 12-month suspended prison sentence. Despite acknowledging her prior service, the court cited her lack of remorse in its decision.

The Border Police reinstated Khalifa after her suspension, allowing her to complete her service in a different role.

Ben-Gvir, who defended Khalifa throughout the proceedings, called the ruling "outrageous," saying, "Unfortunately, the judge's agenda overrode professionalism and legal precedent that doesn't convict in such an incident."