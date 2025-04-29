ICC chief prosecutor warned against publicizing new arrest requests for Israelis - report

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has been told not to publicize future arrest warrant requests against Israeli officials, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Two sources told the British daily that Khan was readying to issue new requests for order against alleged Israeli suspects.

In January 2025, Khan objected to Israel's appeal of the war crimes warrants he had issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

Arrest warrants

On November 21, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber, a lower court, approved the warrants.

In mid-December, Israel appealed to its Appeals Chamber – the institution’s top court – to reverse the decision.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.