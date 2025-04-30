New memorial wall unveiled honoring 466 fallen kibbutz members

A new memorial wall bearing the names of 466 fallen kibbutz members was unveiled this week at the Memorial to Fallen Kibbutz Members in Mishmar HaEmek.

The site, located in the Megiddo Regional Council, has long served as a national tribute to kibbutz members who died in Israel’s wars and acts of terror. Until now, it featured four stone walls engraved with the names of 3,067 individuals. The addition of a fifth wall marks one of the most significant updates to the memorial since its establishment.

The new wall includes the names of 391 kibbutz members who were killed during the October 7 attacks, as well as 75 who have fallen since in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Made possible through Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund

The construction and funding of the new section were made possible through the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund, which has been active in supporting bereaved families and rebuilding efforts since the attacks. Construction of the site ahead of the establishment of the fifth wall (credit: Eitzik Shafran)

Although the wall was unveiled ahead of Israel’s national Remembrance Day, it will be formally inaugurated during the Kibbutz Movement’s own memorial ceremony next month.

Alongside the new wall, a monument was also introduced to mark the fact that, on the eve of October 7, kibbutzim from the historic "11 Points" were celebrating the anniversary of the kibbutz movement’s founding.

"As many communities continue to grieve their losses and kibbutzim work to rebuild their homes, it is crucial to pause and honor their memory," Neri Shotan, CEO of the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund, said in a statement. "The work of rehabilitation continues amidst great uncertainty, and we stand with them in remembrance and solidarity."