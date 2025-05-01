Thousands complete Talmud at Haredi Remembrance Day ceremony in Jerusalem

Thousands gathered for the first-ever completion of the entire Talmud (Siyum HaShas) at a Haredi Remembrance Day ceremony at the Teddy Hall in Binyanei Ha’uma in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to the Netzah Yehuda Association.

During the ceremony, which honored fallen Haredi soldiers, each participant received a section of Mishnah to study, leading to the full completion of the Talmud over the course of the event.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, thousands of soldiers took part in a “Day of Torah” organized by the Netzah Yehuda Association. The program included Torah study and lectures by leading rabbis in honor of fallen soldiers.

The annual memorial event organized by the Netzah Yehuda Association (Haredi Nahal), the Defense Ministry, and the Jerusalem Municipality was produced by Tzva’im Productions. Haredi Remembrance Day ceremony at the Teddy Hall in Binyanei Ha’uma in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Tuito)

The audience included Haredi IDF soldiers, reservists, bereaved families, rabbis, government ministers, members of Knesset, and other public figures.

The ceremony began with the reading of the names of fallen Haredi soldiers, followed by a performance of “Venikiti Damam” by Avraham Fried and Netzah Yehuda officer Daniel Lugasi, accompanied by a vocal orchestra.

'This is our model, our example, and our ideal as the people of Israel'

Yossi Levi, CEO of the Netzah Yehuda Association, reflected on the unique identity of Haredi soldiers serving in the IDF.

“To be a Haredi combat soldier in the IDF is to hold the Torah in one hand and the sword of King David in the other. This is our model, our example, and our ideal as the people of Israel.”

Minister of Welfare Ya’akov Margi added, “The State of Israel faces challenges on multiple fronts. As we witness the threats around us and hear the voices of our vile enemies seeking our destruction, we must remember our shared destiny and declare with strength: we are united and, with God’s help, we will prevail.”

Udi Dror, head of the Defense Ministry’s Department for Unique and Torah-Based Recruitment Tracks, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and the values they represented.

“Tonight, we bow our heads in memory of the fallen IDF soldiers, including those from the Haredi community—young men who saw their service as both a duty and a privilege. They worked to protect their people while bridging the world of Torah and national defense.”

The event concluded with the national anthem, “Hatikvah,” performed by IDF cantor Daniel Lugasi, followed by a rendition of “Ani Ma’amin” by Avraham Fried.