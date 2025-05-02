US ambassador Huckabee honored at United Hatzalah Independence Day event in Jerusalem

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a pointed and emotional speech Thursday night in Jerusalem during a tribute event marking Israel’s 77th Independence Day.

The gathering, hosted by United Hatzalah at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, included dignitaries, philanthropists, and supporters from Israel and abroad.

In his remarks, Huckabee warned about ongoing threats from Iran, saying, “Somewhere tonight in Tehran, the supreme leader probably is meeting with the key people around him, and they are discussing what they have been talking about for 46 years, and that’s how to murder everyone in Israel and all the people of Israel.”

He added, “We should take them seriously. While they're speaking tonight about death, destruction and darkness, we're sitting here, and we're talking about how to bring life.”

Huckabee emphasized Israel’s right to “exist in safety and freedom,” and affirmed Jerusalem as the “indisputable, indivisible capital of the Jewish State.” Dr. Miriam Adelson, Pastor John Hagee, Eli Beer, Ambassador Huckabee, and Sylvan Adams, at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, May 1, 2025. (credit: Tzachi Kraus)

Huckabee presented with award

United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer opened the event by presenting Huckabee with the 2025 United Hatzalah Lifesaving Award, praising his longstanding support for Israel. The Jerusalem Award was given to philanthropist Larry A. Mizel, chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.

The event drew public figures including Dr. Miriam Adelson, Sylvan Adams, and Pastor John Hagee.

United Hatzalah, an emergency medical services organization with more than 8,000 volunteers across Israeli society, described the evening as both a celebration of Israeli independence and a tribute to Huckabee’s continued friendship and support.