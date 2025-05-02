Police seize weapons, stolen motorcycle in Kalkilya, arrest two

Israel Police seized weapons and a stolen motorcycle in the Palestinian village of Hableh in a joint operation by Ariel police and IDF forces, the police announced on Friday.

In addition, two suspects were arrested.

"Ariel police, with the assistance of the Israeli Prison Service, together with IDF forces, raided several locations in the village of Hableh last night to locate weapons and stolen property," the police reported.

The police noted that the motorcycle belonged to an Israeli citizen from Bnei Brak. Once the forces located the stolen vehicle at "the first location in the village", they apprehended the two suspects.

"The operation led to the second location in a house in the village, where, according to suspicion, the two suspects were clearing weapons."

The investigation found "a converted weapon, a pistol, a grenade launcher, and ammunition," the Israel Police concluded. IIsraeli soldiers guard at the entrance to the West Bank city of Qalqilya, following a suspect shooting attack, June 22, 2024. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Security forces confiscated over 40 weapons in the West Bank

Security forces arrested 75 wanted persons and confiscated over 40 weapons during operations in the West Bank over the past weeks, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Sunday.

Among those arrested were the head of a terrorist organization in Balata and a terrorist who was planning to carry out an attack in Kalkilya.