Spiritual leader thanks Netanyahu for protecting Druze, sending message to Syria

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that he was grateful for Israel’s actions in support of the Druze community in Syria over the past few days.

The actions, which included striking the presidential palace compound in Damascus, were said by Sheikh Tarif to be a deterrent message to the new Syrian regime on Israel’s commitment to keeping the Druze community safe.

Netanyahu, in response, communicated that he expected the Druze community to continue respecting the law in Israel and not endanger or act against civilians or security forces.

Druze abiding by Israeli law

The prime minister added that Israel is a state of law and that everyone must respect this fact, emphasizing that it is a fundamental requirement that cannot be compromised. Israeli Druze demonstrating against Islamist violence in Syria, April 30, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The sheikh agreed with Netanyahu and responded that all Druze leaders had condemned the acts of violence and lawbreaking committed by individuals from within the community, and that the Druze community would continue to uphold the law in the country.