Gov't to discuss Oct. 7 security failure probe ahead of court deadline

Days before the deadline set by the High Court of Justice, the government is expected to hold another discussion on Monday during its weekly cabinet meeting about establishing a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7.

However, given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a state commission of inquiry, this discussion is largely seen as a form of performance, aimed at creating the appearance of progress in response to petitions filed by bereaved families to the court. The families are demanding that the government be obligated to create an independent commission to investigate the failure of October 7.

In December, the court instructed the government to discuss creating a state commission of inquiry within 60 days. In February, the government held a discussion on the matter, dduring which Netanyahu and most ministers expressed opposition to the commission’s creation.

As a result, further discussions were postponed for three months. The court granted the government an additional three months, until May 11, to resolve the issue, and the cabinet is set to hold another meeting ahead of the deadline.

Netanyahu remains opposed to creating a state commission of inquiry, despite widespread public support for the bereaved families' demand. Netanyahu has led a campaign to delegitimize the commission, enlisting ministers, Knesset members, and spokespeople.

He claims that a commission appointed by the president of the Supreme Court would not earn the public's trust, despite consistent public opinion polls showing that 60–70% of Israelis support its establishment.

Netanyahu rejects previous compromise to form a state inquiry into October 7

In March, Netanyahu rejected a proposal by President Isaac Herzog, who presented a compromise plan designed to ease right-wing opposition to Supreme Court President Isaac Amit.

Herzog suggested that the committee's composition be determined through consultations between Judge Amit and his deputy, Judge Noam Solberg, a conservative judge well-accepted by right-wing circles. However, the government rejected the proposal.