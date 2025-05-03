Hamas publishes propaganda video showing sign of life from hostage Maxim Herkin

Hamas released a propaganda video on Saturday that shows signs of life of hostage Maxim Herkin, an Israeli-Russian citizen abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7.

This is the second video of Herkin. The previous one also included hostage Elkana Bohbot

Herkin’s name had previously come up in February, when Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh told Russia’s TASS news agency that Moscow’s request to release him would be “taken into account” during the second phase of a potential deal. “It depends on whether Israel sends a delegation to Doha,” Haniyeh said at the time. The Hamas leader was then assassinated in Tehran in July of last year.

Herkin immigrated to Israel from Ukraine with his mother, Tala—a single mother—and his younger brother, 11-year-old Peter. He lives in Tirat Carmel with his partner, Anna, and their four-year-old daughter, Monica.

Two of Herkin's friends were killed in the Hamas massacre

Although not a fan of parties, Herkin agreed to attend the Nova festival with two friends. Both were killed in the October 7 Hamas onslaught, and their bodies were later found burned inside a vehicle.

Before being taken hostage, Herkin managed to send a message to his mother. “Mom, everything’s okay. I’m slowly making my way home,” he wrote.

On April 5, another video showing Herkin alive was released. His family confirmed that they recognized his voice in the footage, which also featured fellow hostage Bar Kupershtein. The video was published shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Herkin’s mother.