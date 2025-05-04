Herzog condemns attack on Ra’anana synagogue: ‘Hatred and violence have no place here'

President Isaac Herzog spoke on Saturday night with Rabbi Chen Ben-Or Tsfoni, leader of Kehillat Ra’anan—the Reform synagogue in Ra’anana that was violently targeted during a Memorial Day ceremony earlier this week—condemning the attack and expressing support for the community.

The incident took place on April 29, during a screening of the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony, an event that commemorates victims on both sides of the conflict. Right-wing extremists stormed the synagogue, disrupted the event, shouted slurs at worshippers, and attempted to stop the broadcast. Police were called to intervene.

In his phone call, President Herzog emphasized that violence and intimidation “have no place in Israeli society” and stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression and assembly for all Israelis—regardless of their political or religious affiliation.

“In these challenging times, we must remember: disagreement is legitimate. Hatred and violence are not,” Herzog said. “We must stand together, even when we do not see eye to eye.” A RECORD crowd of over 15,000 attended last year’s 18th Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial event, held in Tel Aviv. (credit: GILI GETZ)

The President also underscored that Israel’s strength lies in its diversity and its democratic values, calling national unity “a strategic asset.” Earlier in the week, Herzog spoke with Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, urging a thorough investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

Rabbi Ben-Or Tsfoni thanked Herzog for the personal outreach, saying the President’s call offered moral clarity at a time when the community felt vulnerable. “At a time when voices of compassion and reason are so desperately needed, your leadership is deeply appreciated,” the rabbi said.

The initiative that was hosted by the synagogue

Kehillat Ra’anan had hosted the screening as part of a long-standing initiative led by Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle–Families Forum, which brings together bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families. The event, held annually since 2006, is controversial among some sectors of Israeli society but has been praised by others for promoting reconciliation and dialogue.

Despite the attack, the Reform synagogue has vowed to continue its work. “We will not be silenced,” Rabbi Ben-Or Tsfoni said following the incident. “This synagogue will remain a place of prayer, peace, and moral courage.”