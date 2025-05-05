'Being there is already a victory': Yuval Raphael meets Herzog ahead of Eurovision

Israel's representative to the Eurovision Song Contest, Yuval Raphael, met with President Isaac Herzog on Monday, shortly before departing for Basel, Switzerland, where the contest will be held.

Raphael, 24, from Ra’anana, is a survivor of the October 7 Nova Music Festival massacre during which she hid in a fortified mobile shelter in the area.

“We are all with you. You have a wonderful personality, your story is incredible, and every time I hear the song, my heart swells with pride," Herzog said.

"When you step on that stage, remember that you will be in the hearts of every Israeli home, of the entire Jewish people in the Diaspora, and especially in the hearts of the pure and grieving families of the Nova tragedy, of that horrific massacre," he added.

Raphael said of her upcoming performance, “On the one hand, I’m arriving and working as someone who wants to win and is doing everything with that goal, but on the other hand, I can’t help but feel that just being there is already a victory, that I have the privilege to do this." Yuval Raphael is the winner of the Rising star 2025 finale and will represent Israel in the Eurovision. (credit: Ortal Dahan Ziv/Keshet 12)

Departure for Basel

Raphael is set to perform the song "New Day Will Rise," written by Keren Peles.

According to the Walla report earlier this week, Raphael will be accompanied by Nova survivors. However, they are not an official part of the delegation.