'Even Iran sent a minister': Did petty politics keep Israel from sending rep to the Pope's funeral?

Conference of European Rabbis President Pinchas Goldschmidt joins The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein in studio to discuss what was behind the decision not to send an official delegate from Israel to the funeral of Pope Francis.

He also discusses the legacy of Pope Francis when it comes to support for Israel and the Jewish people, and what political motivations influenced the country's funeral delegation decision.

The two also discuss Pope Francis's views on the war in Ukraine and how that impacted his views on the Israel-Hamas War.