‘Massacre of Druze in Syria is a warning sign for Israel,’ Druze spiritual leader says

Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, warned on Monday that the massacre of Druze civilians in southern Syria should serve as a warning to Israel.

At the conference hosted at the Western Galilee Academic College, which brought together Druze leaders, Israeli security officials, and dozens of academic researchers focused on Druze security in Israel, Tarif addressed the worsening violence near Damascus.

“We are in a difficult and complex period,” he said. “The massacre taking place in Druze communities in Syria is shocking to all of us and, regrettably, far from over. These are terrorist attacks aimed at ethnic cleansing.”

Tarif noted that the Druze in Syria had hoped for international support after their own government failed to protect them. “But that did not happen,” he said.

“Much will be said about why Israel did not act. I am not here to interpret, but two months ago, both the prime minister and the defense minister clearly expressed Israel’s commitment to the Druze in southern Syria, including efforts to maintain a demilitarized zone and protect their rights within the Syrian state.” Sheikh Muafak Tarif with Druze and Israeli security officials at a conference held at the Western Galilee Academic College. (credit: Yaniv Biton)

While emphasizing that the Israeli Druze community does not interfere in Syria’s internal matters, Tarif stressed: “We will do everything we can to support them.”

Druze massacre in Syria should be a warning for Israel

He warned that the unfolding violence just over the border poses a broader threat. “The massacre should be a red flag for Israel. Just 90 minutes from here, extremist terrorist groups are gaining ground.

“After October 7 and in light of the growing threat from Hezbollah, can Israel afford to allow extremist groups to gain a foothold along its northern border? A political solution must be reached to ensure the safety of our brothers in Syria.”

The conference included other high-profile speakers and figures from the Druze community and the Israeli academic and security sectors.

A central session of the conference focused on the Nation-State Law and its implications for the Druze community’s identity and connection to the Israeli state.

Prof. Nissim Ben-David, president of Western Galilee Academic College, said: “This conference comes at a critical time for both Israeli society and the Druze community. The blood alliance between the Druze and the State of Israel is rooted in our shared history and is renewed daily. It must be honored not only in rhetoric, but through acts of genuine partnership.”