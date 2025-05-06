Huckabee honored in Jerusalem event as families of hostages call for action

The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem hosted a reception on Tuesday for Mike Huckabee, marking his formal welcome as the incoming United States Ambassador to Israel. The event, spearheaded by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion and a close advisor to President Donald Trump, drew an influential crowd of ambassadors, lawmakers, and Trump associates from both Israel and the US, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Ted Cruz.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Huckabee, who was presented with the Friends of Zion Award, opened his speech by praising Evans and reflecting on his decades-long support for Israel, condemning antisemitism as “a hatred toward God.” “It is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob upon which everything I believe is held,” he said. “And God decided to bring His light into the world and His law into the world through the Jewish people. It wasn't my decision.”

He referenced the power of prayer and faith in dark times and spoke of his deep spiritual and personal connection to Israel, crediting the Jewish faith as the foundation of his own Christian beliefs. “Without the Jewish people, I don’t have a faith. I have nothing,” Huckabee said. “No greater honor could be bestowed upon me than to be called a friend of the Jewish people.”

Omer Shem Tov spoke as well

Additionally, Omer Shem Tov addressed the crowd in his first major public appearance since his release from Gaza after 505 days in captivity. “I woke up every day and thanked God that I had air in my lungs, food on my plate, and that my family was safe,” Shem Tov said, describing how he performed Kiddush alone every Friday night in captivity.

Turning to the ambassador, he said, “Thank you, Ambassador Huckabee. Thank you, President Trump. I am here today because of you.” US AMBASSADOR Mike Huckabee. (credit: Tzachi Kraus)

His mother, Shelly Shem Tov, equated the experience of waiting for a child’s return to “more than a million minutes of hell.” Directing her words to Huckabee, she said, “You and President Trump have the power to give all the hostage families the miracle we received.”

Huckabee recounted meeting Omer earlier in the evening. “I was overwhelmed,” he said. “Through all the horrid things you've been through, you were able to smile. That's God's gift.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen also addressed the crowd, praising Huckabee and Trump for their staunch support of Israel during a time of heightened regional conflict. “President Trump did a great deal for the State of Israel,” said Cohen. “He moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, initiated the Abraham Accords, and appointed you, Mike — a close friend of Israel — as ambassador.”

Huckabee closed by sharing a personal story about his wife Janet’s hike up the Snake Path at Masada while carrying pictures and biographies of hostages.

He said that at every stop, she and the US embassy delegation paused to pray, adding, “That strength came from God.”