Former hostage Dafna Elaykim reveals she was sexually abused in captivity

Former hostage Dafna Elaykim shared that she was sexually abused while in Hamas captivity at the closing event of the TEEN SPIRIT program by the Civilian Public Diplomacy Headquarters on Tuesday, N12 reported.

"One of the terrorists would touch me all the time," she said. "He said they would release everyone and I would stay with him so he could marry me. He insisted on accompanying me to the shower, I wouldn't let him."

In an interview with N12 in February, Dafna shared her story of being kidnapped with her younger sister, Ella, from their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, being held in various locations across Gaza, and finally being brought home in the November 2023 hostage deal.

Dafna explained in the interview that the October 7 massacre began early in the morning with multiple Red Alerts. "After half an hour or an hour, they entered our kibbutz, and my dad entered my room with Dikla and Tomer [his partner and her son]."

She continued, recounting how Hamas terrorists entered her house and started shooting. Her father, Noam, was hit in the leg. Hamas footage showing former hostages Ela and Dafna Elyakim while they were being held hostage in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The two sisters were dragged out of the room and taken hostage, and her father's body was later found.

'Do everything we say, or we will kill you'

In Gaza, both Dafna and Ella were first taken to a civilian's home, where they were told, "Do everything we say, or we will kill you."

She explained to N12 that they were transferred to different locations in order to hide them from the IDF.

Two weeks before release, they were moved to another facility where they were placed with several other female hostages and kept there until release.

Dafna told N12 how she can't stop thinking about the girls she left there, how they are kept, and how they are beaten.

When they were released, Dafna said didn't believe she had been brought back to Israel and that at any moment, Hamas would jump out and attack them.