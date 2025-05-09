Three suspects arrested in Tira for alleged assassination plot, explosive device seized

Three people were arrested Wednesday night for suspicion of involvement in an assassination plot thanks to a coordinated effort between detectives from the Central District and Border Police, security forces announced.

The suspects, residents of Tira, were found in possession of an explosive device, a drone, and tracking devices.

The raid, carried out by the Tira police and Border Police forces in collaboration with the district's K9 unit, aimed to dismantle criminal networks operating in the area for the safety and security of law-abiding residents.

Authorities acted on intelligence regarding a potential assassination attempt linked to a local terror cell.

During the operation, police forces spotted two individuals on a rooftop. As soon as the suspects noticed the authorities, they fled into a nearby house. Following their escape, officers identified an object thrown from the building towards an open area. A determined search led to the discovery of an explosive device, which a police explosives expert neutralized.

In addition to the explosive device, investigators seized several tracking devices and a drone, which were likely used for surveillance. The items are believed to be part of the equipment intended for criminal activities, possibly related to the assassination plot, the police reported.

Taken in for questioning

At the conclusion of the operation, the three suspects were arrested and taken in for questioning, interrogated, and detained. The police indicated that, based on the findings of the investigation, they would present the suspects before the court today, requesting an extension of their detention.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected as the police continue to gather evidence and assess the suspects’ potential connections to wider criminal activities.