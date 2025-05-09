Vast majority of Israelis believe victory in Gaza not possible without returning hostages - poll

84% of Israelis believe that a victory in the Gaza Strip is impossible without the return of the remaining 59 hostages still held captive, according to a new survey released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Meanwhile, 12.7% said that victory against Hamas is possible without the return of the hostages.

The survey was based on the answers of 500 Israeli Jewish participants and was conducted by the Midgam Institute last month.

57% believe, however, that the Hamas terrorist organization cannot be defeated without bringing the abductees back to Israel. 28% of participants disagreed with that assessment and said that it is possible to defeat Hamas without releasing the captives. Just over 14% of participants said that they weren't sure.

Poll decides that hostages take priority over fighting Hamas

Of the participants, over 6 of 10 Israelis believe that returning all those hostages should be of the utmost priority, even if it means ceasing all combat operations in the Palestinian enclave. Only just over a quarter of Israelis (26.3%) answered that defeating Hamas takes priority, even if it means the hostages are not brought back home. 11.4% of participants said that they are unsure of what the most important objective in the war is. Pictures of hostages of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, are attached to flowers in the garden of the Israeli embassy in London, Britain, March 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

"All surveys and data clearly show the will of the people – they choose the hostages above all else," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. "The return of the hostages is a necessary condition for an Israeli victory. Without it, there can be no national revival or healing. Israeli society is united on the issue of the hostages and agrees that their return is the most urgent national mission."