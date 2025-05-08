US pushes for hostage deal progress before Trump’s Saudi visit

In recent days, the Trump administration has expressed its belief to Israel that there will be developments and progress in the negotiations for a hostage deal ahead of the president’s visit next week to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.

In contrast, Israeli officials say they see no indication to justify the American optimism. “At this time, there is no sign that Hamas is willing to show flexibility or alter its positions,” an Israeli official told the Post.

On Thursday, an Israeli source stated that 21 hostages are believed to still be alive. There are serious concerns about the fate of three of them - one Israeli and two foreign nationals.

The mother of Tamir Nimrodi, a 20-year-old soldier from Nir Yitzhak who was kidnapped from an IDF base in the Gaza border area where he served as an education NCO, said in an interview that her son is the Israeli hostage whose life is feared to be in danger.

“We’ve been worried the entire time,” she said in an interview with Kan. “We haven’t received any signs of life - not even from the hostages who were released in the last deal. The anxiety is overwhelming.” Thousands of Israelis call for immediate release of the hostages that are held in Hamas captivity in Gaza, outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv in March. (credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

Ultimatum to Hamas still stands

Israeli officials stress that the ultimatum to Hamas - to agree to the Witkoff framework, which includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire, before the end of Trump’s visit - still stands.

“To Hamas, I say one thing: the rules are about to change very soon - thanks to you,” the prime minister said on Thursday.