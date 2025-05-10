Hostage forum warn: Israel on brink of historic failure

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum warned Israel risks a total diplomatic, security, and moral collapse, calling it the “missed opportunity of the century” in a Saturday statement.

The forum urged the government to adopt a comprehensive regional agreement "that would bring a transformation to the Middle East, end the war, and secure the return of all 59 hostages."

"This is an unprecedented historic missed opportunity," the forum wrote, and asked "every citizen" to understand that "a historic chance will be lost due to the insistence on continuing the war and abandoning the hostages."

The forum said that Israel's government is "acting contrary to President Trump’s policy and completely against the will of the overwhelming majority of the Israeli public.

We call on the government to make history: to choose to end the war, to return all the hostages, and to seize this historic regional opportunity." Tal Shoham seen ahead of his release from Gaza, February 22, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

"The return of the hostages is a precondition for victory, for national renewal, and for restoring the public’s trust in the government. There is only one path – we will bring them back, we will rise," the forum concluded.

Hamas publishes propaganda video of hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Hamas published a propaganda video on its Telegram channel, giving a sign of life to Elkana Bohbot, 35, and Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Saturday evening.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza, only 21 are believed to be alive. This was immediately challenged by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which reminded Trump that, currently, records show that 24 of the 59 hostages are alive, with 35 known to be deceased.