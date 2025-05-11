Netanyahu-Trump relationship strained over differing Middle East solutions - NBC

The relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump "has become strained," according to sources who spoke to NBC News on Sunday.

The sources included two US officials, two Middle Eastern diplomats, and two others with knowledge of the tensions, NBC clarified.

The relationship started off strong when Trump returned to the presidency in January, with both closely aligned on how to approach the Israel-Hamas War and Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

However, Netanyahu aims to take out Iran's nuclear facilities while Trump sees an opportunity to remove the Iranian threat by making a nuclear deal, the sources commented.

Further, Israel's launching of intensified military operations in the Gaza Strip distances it from Trump's aim for a ceasefire and constructing the "Riviera of the Middle East." US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, February 4, 2025; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Another difference was highlighted when Trump "blindsided" Netanyahu by announcing a ceasefire proposal with the Yemeni Houthi terror group, leading to Netanyahu announcing that Israel "would defend itself."

Netanyahu was "particularly upset" when Trump said that he had yet to decide whether Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium under the ongoing nuclear deal currently being negotiated, the two US officials claimed.

Frustrated with expanded IDF operations in Gaza

Further, Trump is "frustrated" with Netanyahu's decision to expand IDF operations in Gaza, according to one of the US officials and one of the people familiar with the tensions. Trump has privately commented that the expanded operations are a "wasted effort because it will make it harder to rebuild," the sources added.

Netanyahu has been "frustrated for weeks" with Trump's refusal to support airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and continued negotiations, according to all the sources NBC spoke with. Israel is "worried about any deal,” one of the US officials said.

"Israel has had no better friend in its history than President Trump. We continue to work closely with our ally Israel to ensure remaining hostages in Gaza are freed, Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and to strengthen regional security in the Middle East. As he has repeatedly stated in his first and second terms, the president is committed to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," US National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt said.

Trump's administration has been communicating with Israel "regularly" about the status of Iran negotiations, providing updates and coordinating on elements of a potential deal, a third US official claimed.

Netanyahu privately said that Trump's negotiations with Iran are "a waste of time" because Tehran will not uphold its end of the deal, the two US officials stated.

Israel argues that Iran is so weakened by economic sanctions and the weakening of its regional proxies that now is an ideal moment to take out its nuclear facilities, and the window to strike is closing, the US officials added.

This strain comes amid Trump's regional visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. He is not scheduled to visit Israel on this trip.

Netanyahu's office did not respond to NBC's request for comment on the subject.