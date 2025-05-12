‘Make Karhi, Levin, Zohar launch official complaint against Bardugo’ - MGQ 

Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar (Likud), and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) should be prompted by law enforcement agencies to submit an official police complaint against far-right media figure Yaakov Bardugo, NGO Movement for Quality Government charged on Monday.

Last week, several reports came out of alleged blackmail attempts by Bardugo against Zohar and Levin. Bardugo is one of the main anchormen and political analysts at Channel 14, and is considered close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accounts came from Zohar and Levin, but all three said they would not proceed with an official investigation against Bardugo. This drew some criticism of one-sidedness and favoritism displayed towards Bardugo, that he should be investigated for such things, but that ministers in a right-wing coalition wouldn't push their full weight against him due to his position and political stance.

The letter by MGQ was addressed to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, State Attorney Amit Aisman, and Israel Police investigation divisions chief Asst.-Ch. Boaz Balat.

On Tuesday, Levin told Galei Israel radio, where Bardugo himself also hosts a show, that Bardugo “demanded personal things from me and threatened me with not following through with them.” Yaakov Bardugo speaks the conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, December 8, 2019 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Later that day, Zohar wrote in support of Levin on X/Twitter, adding that “like other ministers, I myself was confronted with the phenomenon of Bardugo's agenda-driven threats, by a man who threatens right-wing public servants in a shameful manner.”

Two days later, on Thursday, Channel 12's investigative team, Uvda, reported that the conflict between Bardugo and Zohar took a turn for the worse when Bardugo insisted that Zohar fix his nephew with a job at Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael. This allegedly took place three years ago, when Zohar was World Likud chairman.

According to MGQ, Zohar refused at the time. The NGO added that Bardugo approached him again some six months ago to advance a work connection between a prominent production company at the Culture and Sports Ministry, which Zohar heads.

On Sunday, Israel Police launched an investigation into the matter and requested that the three ministers testify. All three refused to do so, so MGQ wrote. According to reports, Levin flat-out refused, while Zohar, who is currently abroad, said that he “didn't see any criminal elements in [Bardugo's] actions” and so wouldn't submit a complaint.

Karhi wrote on X, “The nonsense with Bardugo is of public concern, and is not criminal at all. [Baharav-Miara], your poor attempt to use our [the ministers'] criticisms against him... to construct a campaign against the government will not work. No crime was committed here, and there is nothing to complain about or testify against.”

'Directly opposed to their ministerial and civil duties'

MGQ argued that the ministers' refusal to testify “is directly opposed to their ministerial and civil duties” and could sabotage the investigation.

The NGO added that Bardugo's alleged attempts to advance his own interests may have posed a danger to public trust.