Netanyahu trial testimony ends early due to diplomatic developments

The criminal trial testimony hearing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began as scheduled on Monday morning, still in the stage of defense questioning before cross-examination, but as he is questioned by the defense lawyers of other defendants listed in the indictment.

The testimony ended at 11:15, ahead of the release of hostage Edan Alexander, in a deal brokered between the Americans and Hamas. Besides Alexander, 58 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

At the start of the hearing, lead defense attorney Amit Hadad requested that due to the weighty diplomatic happenings - including the visit of Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, to Israel - that the hearing be cut short, as well due to the fact that Netanyahu “slept only one-and-a-half hours last night” due to the developments.

These defense hearings will take place for approximately another two weeks and are part of the defense’s questioning stage. After it ends, the prosecution will begin its own cross-examination questioning of Netanyahu.

The attorneys for Shaul and Iris Elovich and Arnon “Noni” Mozes will question Netanyahu - the primary defendant - on behalf of their clients, in two of the three cases levied against the prime minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the courtroom at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, May 12, 2025. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

In Case 4000, or the “Walla-Bezeq Affair,” Netanyahu is on trial for allegedly promising to advance regulatory changes beneficial to the Elovich couple’s (Shaul and Iris) business interests, in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla news site. Shaul owned both the communication conglomerate Bezeq and the Walla news site. This case holds the weightiest charge of the three - bribery - as well as fraud and breach of trust. Elovich and his wife were charged with bribery.

In Case 2000, or the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” the relationship between the prime minister and the owner of Yediot Aharonot is under scrutiny. Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu: positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on rival Yediot tabloid daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.

Netanyahu was questioned on Monday by Jacques Chen, the Elovichs’ lead defense attorney.

Asked by Chen if he had any expectations from Elovich when it came to coverage in Walla, Netanyahu said, “There is no proof for this at all - there was no telepathy, Elovich and I never discussed it, I never expected anything of him, I didn't ask for anything, I didn't even think about it.”

He added, “Like I've said this whole time - there is nothing here.”

Chen asked, “You saw Elovich as a right-wing figure, but Walla as a negligible news site. Even so, you thought that the way to make it more varied was to change up the staff. However, you testified that from your perspective, Elovich didn't make any such changes; you called him fearful and weak.”

Netanyahu has said repeatedly in the past that one of his ambitions was to diversify the Israeli media landscape.

He responded to Chen, “He could have done it, he could have changed how Walla managed its coverage,” but he didn't.

In fact, when Elovich had such an opportunity with a more right-wing commentator, he swapped him out with left-wing ones, Netanyahu added. He later said that there were whispers that Shaul secretly supported Netanyahu's diplomatic policies, yet didn't change the slant of the site.

“We called it ‘Walla-Hamas,’ ‘Walla Iran,’ and ‘Walla-Akhbar,’” said Netanyahu, portraying how hostile the site allegedly was to him.

Netanyahu said that at no point did conversations take place between him and Elovich regarding his own personal interests, not even during one conversation that took place at a funeral in 2011.

Chen presented a call log from the Prime Minister's Office showing outgoing calls from Netanyahu to Elovich. "This clearly shows that Shaul never asked me for anything," said Netanyahu.

He even said to compare it to his call logs to the late Sheldon Adelson, the owner of Israel Hayom, which leans more to the right. Chen later presented call logs from 2012 to 2017, calls between Netanyahu and then-editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom, Amos Regev, showing that their relationship was more intense, and so downplaying the one he had with Elovich.

“I had way more calls with Adelson,” said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu testified that his relationship with Elovich grew stronger in 2015, an election year - “as it did with all the news CEOs”, he said - but that it deteriorated rapidly after that.

Asked why this happened, Netanyahu said that he tried to explain to Elovich that the yellow content Walla was putting out wasn't of any real interest, that Elovich had an opportunity to turn the news outlet into a real powerhouse. Elovich, according to the prime minister, did the exact opposite and repelled the suggestions Netanyahu made to try to get him to sell it.