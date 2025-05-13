'Welcome home': Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin share message to Edan Alexander

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the parents of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, voiced their relief and solidarity with the family of Edan Alexander following his release on Monday from Hamas captivity after 584 days.

In a video shared to Instagram, Jon Polin shared how in the days since the October 7 Massacre, they have come to know and love the entire Alexander family. “Today, we are celebrating with all of you,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hersh Goldberg-Polin z"l (@bring.hersh.home)

Rachel added that, even without having met Edan in person, they’ve grown to love him by hearing about him from his family. “We are so happy and relieved that you are home, welcome home.”

She concluded by drawing attention to the hostages who remain in Gaza. “And to everyone, we have 58 more people who have to come home now,” she said. CALLING FOR the release of Israelis still in Hamas captivity, at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square in April 2025. (credit: FLASH90)

Kidnapped from Nova music festival

Hersh, who was a dual citizen, similar to Edan, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im on October 7 by Hamas terrorists after trying to hide in a bomb shelter.

Hersh was found murdered in the tunnels in September along with five other hostages, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

Even after his body was returned to Israel, both Jon and Rachel have been vocal in fighting for the release of all the other hostages.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post in March, Rachel emphasized the challenges in moving forward after losing Hersh, especially as hostages continue to be held in Hamas captivity.

“We’re realizing that until we get these hostages home, we are not really able to keep going, because we feel pinned under this trauma that is continuing to unfold.”