Released hostage Edan Alexander speaks with Trump, meets with Witkoff

Released hostage Edan Alexander spoke with US President Donald Trump while at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff shared in an X/Twitter post on Tuesday.

Alexander was released by Hamas on Monday following 584 days in captivity in a hostage release deal secured by Trump.

"I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience," he wrote.

"His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible.

"We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home," he added. Released hostage Edan Alexander speaks with US President Donald Trump over the phone, May 13, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Witkoff and Trump's envoy for American hostages and missing persons, Adam Boehler, are subsequently set to visit Hostage Square.

Witkoff and Boehler are awaited by Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod Cohen, Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chenm Haim Hayman, father of Inbar Hayman and Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano