Witkoff to 'Post': Netanyahu, Qatar did 'exceptional' job returning Edan Alexander - watch

US Middle East Steve Witkoff told The Jerusalem Post that he hopes the deal that freed Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity is a beacon of hope for everybody else, especially the families of the remaining 58 hostages in Gaza.

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks to The Jerusalem Post at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. (AMICHAI STEIN)

"Thank God for President Trump, and by the way, the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] did an exceptional job here, as did the Qatar PM Sheikh Mohammed," he added.

Alexander was released by Hamas on Monday following 584 days in captivity in a hostage release deal secured by Trump.

'His return gives hope to so many'

Earlier, Witkoff shared an X/Twitter post in which he said Alexander had spoken with Trump.

"I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience," he wrote.

"His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible.

"We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home," he added.