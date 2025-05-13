Witkoff gifts Edan Alexander Star of David necklace belonging to his late son

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, presented released hostage Edan Alexander with a Star of David necklace on Tuesday during a visit to Ichilov Hospital.

The necklace had belonged to Witkoff’s late son, Andrew, according to the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters.

Witkoff’s son died at the age of 22—the same age as Alexander.

Witkoff said he had worn the necklace for more than 25 years and now wanted Alexander to wear it in his son’s memory. Star of David necklace gifted to Edan Alexander. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

'Honored to welcome him home'

Alexander was released from Hamas captivity on Monday after 584 days in Gaza, in a hostage deal attributed to efforts by the Trump administration.

Following the announcement from Hamas on Sunday that they would release Alexander, Witkoff, and Trump's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, flew to Israel with Alexander's family to oversee the release.

I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible. We remain… pic.twitter.com/9rninnXSJy — Office of the Special Envoy to the Middle East (@SE_MiddleEast) May 13, 2025

“I was honored to meet Edan and welcome him home,” Witkoff wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many.”

Witkoff also noted that the two had spoken with Trump, “whose leadership made this possible.” He added: “We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”