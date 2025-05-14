Yinon Magal criticizes family of Edan Alexander for not thanking Netanyahu

In his post on X, Magal wrote: “Edan Alexander’s mother, in a disgusting display of good-naturedness and lack of culture, does not thank the prime minister.”

By MIKI LEVIN
Israeli journalist Yinon Magal speaks during the Jabotinsky conference in Jerusalem, December 23, 2024. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Israeli journalist Yinon Magal speaks during the Jabotinsky conference in Jerusalem, December 23, 2024.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Yinon Magal, host of The Patriots on Channel 14, launched an attack on X/Twitter against released hostage Edan Alexander and his family for not thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Magal, a former Knesset member known for his right-wing views, has since shifted his tone. He recently visited Alexander, an IDF soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas and held in captivity for 584 days. During that time, he was reportedly tortured.

Released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reunites with family at Ichilov Hospital, May 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reunites with family at Ichilov Hospital, May 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Problematic circumstances'

“Now that Edan is here and can be visited—it’s a lack of culture in my opinion,” Magal said. “What’s more, what scared him the most were the soldiers. Now we can say that the circumstances in which he was kidnapped are very problematic.”

He went on to cite fellow journalist Erel Segal, stating: “Erel Segal reported that the circumstances in which he was not with his fellow soldiers who fought are problematic, and in the end, what scared him the most was the war.”

The controversy escalated amid a broader media rivalry between N12 and Channel 14. N12's chief editor, Guy Soudry, responded with a post on X, writing: “After he slandered Edan’s mother, now they're also slandering Edan, the kidnapped soldier.”



