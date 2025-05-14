'No reason for optimism': Israeli hostage deal team says renewed talks at impasse

"There are no indications from the talks in Qatar that Hamas's position is shifting in a way that would allow for a deal. There is no reason for optimism," said three Israeli officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday with President Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is currently in Qatar. In addition to Witkoff, other attendees in Doha include Adam Boehler, Trump's envoy on hostage affairs, and an Israeli delegation led by "M" from the Shin Bet, Gal Hirsch, Israel's Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, and Ophir Falk, Netanyahu’s advisor.

In Israel, officials say it is possible that Hamas's leadership abroad is "stalling for time" until they learn the fate of Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, whom Israel attempted to assassinate on Tuesday in Khan Younis.

A senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu and the Israeli delegation continue to make it clear in Doha that only the “Witkoff Framework” is a viable path to a deal. This framework includes the release of 10 hostages, a 40–50 day ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and a return to fighting if no further deal is reached by the end of the ceasefire. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler meet with hostage families in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

Alexander's release sparked momentum in ceasefire talks

The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that “the release of soldier Edan Alexander has given new momentum to the negotiations in the Gaza Strip.”

Witkoff met in Doha with families of the hostages, along with senior Qatari officials. Following the meeting, Witkoff told Qatari channel Alaraby TV: “The situation in Gaza is tragic, and we are working to improve it. We have a good plan, and both the US administration and Qatar are working on it.”

This comes after the Trump administration reportedly told Israel that the release of hostage Edan Alexander would launch renewed negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, according to a Sunday statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

As of Sunday, Israel was “preparing for the possibility” negotiations will materialize, Netanyahu’s office said.

Witkoff previously claimed that Israel was unwilling to end the war, according to a Sunday N12 report.

The hostage deal and ceasefire talks had stalled after the first installment of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended in March.