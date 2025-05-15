Emerging nuclear agreement between US and Iran seems problematic, officials tell 'Post'

The emerging agreement between Iran and the US seems problematic for Israel, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

Israel's official position, as publicly stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is that the US should insist on the "Libyan model" in any agreement, meaning, as was the case with Libya about twenty years ago, the complete dismantling of uranium enrichment facilities.

Two Western officials told the Post that progress has recently been made in the talks between the US and Iran.

They added that several options related to enrichment facilities and the broader issue of uranium enrichment are currently being considered. A book with a cover design of the Iran-US negotiations is seen in Tehran, Iran, April 26, 2025. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

This effectively means that the US is not automatically adopting Israel’s position that the enrichment facilities must be dismantled.

Gaps still remain

In conclusion, the officials noted that gaps still remain, and as a result, the talks may not ultimately lead to an agreement.