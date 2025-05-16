Terrorists dressed as women to transfer Edan Alexander across Gaza, released hostage recounts

Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli released from Hamas captivity on Monday, revealed details of his time as a hostage on Friday when he was released from the hospital, N12 reported.

Alexander told his family that he was moved around Gaza from hiding place to hiding place, at one point travelling through a busy market in a donkey cart alongside a terrorist disguised as a woman.

For over a year, he was held in underground tunnels, Hamas safe houses, mosques, schools, and tents used to house displaced Palestinians. His father previously confirmed that he was injured when a tunnel collapsed on him.

For a period, he was kept with Matan Zangauker. Zangauker's mother, Einav, confirmed that she received a sign of life from her son. Former hostage Ilana Gritzewesky with her partner Matan Zangauker, who remains in captivity in Gaza, June 22, 2024. (credit: courtesy of the Hostage Families Forum)

He lost approximately 20kg in weight as he was forced to drink seawater and given only dirty bread to eat. He described his captivity as “a year of hell.”

Edan Alexander speaks with Donald Trump

Despite the conditions, Alexander was allowed to see the news, where he learned that his parents had met with US President Donald Trump on the anniversary of his abduction on October 7.

Alexander spoke with Trump earlier this week, who confirmed that Alexander’s mother had been “pushing” him to secure her son’s release “the whole time”

“But that’s okay,” Trump affirmed to Alexander. “I can’t wait to see you in the White House. The whole nation wants to see you. You’re a bigger celebrity than me right now. Enjoy it while you can, stay strong. Take it easy.”