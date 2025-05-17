Netanyahu has become 'angel of death' for the hostages, Zangauker says

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held hostage in Gaza, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging a ceasefire and hostage deal, calling him “the angel of death” on Saturday at Begin Gate in Tel Aviv.

“Instead of bringing them all back with the deal that is already on the table, Netanyahu is dragging us into a needless political war—one that will lead to the deaths of hostages and soldiers.”

Referring to recent negotiations in Doha, she addressed officials and the prime minister directly: “You have one mandate only—reach a comprehensive deal that brings back all the hostages and ends this cursed war. Bring our children home.”

“In recent days, my son Matan has been alone in a tunnel, surrounded by terrorists and IDF bombings. Bombings that will only lead to the death of hostages,” Zangauker said.

"My beloved child, I know you're alone right now. You and I both know the prime minister is doing everything to prevent your return alive. But I want you to know: your mother is fighting for you! The people of Israel are fighting for you! President Trump and envoy Witkoff are fighting for you and for all the hostages—fighting against the prime minister, who has become the angel of death for the hostages."

“Netanyahu, if we discover again that you sabotaged the opportunity for a comprehensive deal, we will launch a full-scale war on this government until we oust you and your ministers from power,” she said.

‘Only a deal brings hostages back alive’

Shai Moses, whose uncle Gadi Moses was held in captivity for 482 days, said his release during a previous agreement secured by Trump proves that negotiations, not military force, are the solution.

Moses said the current government chose to abandon the deal for political reasons. “Instead of fully implementing the previous deal… Netanyahu blew it up for political reasons and reignited the war,” he said.

“Even today, instead of saying yes to Trump, Netanyahu says yes to Smotrich and Ben Gvir,” Moses added. “For Netanyahu, the chair comes before all else—even before the hostages he abandoned on his watch.”

In a direct appeal to Trump, Moses said: “Mr. President, you are the only hope for the hostage families and for the people of Israel. Please, Mr. President—do not give up! Give Netanyahu and Hamas an ultimatum to end the war.”

‘Ending the war is total victory’

Omri Lifshitz, whose father, Oded Lifshitz, was abducted and later died in captivity, argued continued military action puts all remaining hostages at risk.

My father, Oded Lifshitz, is proof that military pressure doesn’t bring back hostages—it kills them,” Lifshitz said.

Referring to Netanyahu’s recent statement that ending the war in exchange for returning the hostages would amount to surrender, he responded: “Bringing the hostages back is Israel’s interest! Ending the war and returning the hostages now is total victory! The victory of life and mutual responsibility. The victory of the Israeli spirit that leaves no one behind!”

He noted the toll of the prolonged campaign in Gaza. “589 days we’ve been flattening Gaza. We dismantled Hamas. We eliminated its last senior officials. Hamas is in worse shape than Hezbollah.”

“We must end the war in Gaza now with a deal—just like we ended the war in Lebanon,” Lifshitz said. “We will handle all future threats. But first—the hostages!”

“We, the ones rebuilding the Gaza border communities, demand of Netanyahu: End the war now with a deal that brings everyone home.”