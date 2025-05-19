'Every day, I receive negative messages': Former hostages face wave of online abuse after release

Former hostages have faced a wave of online abuse since returning home, N12 reported on Sunday. Analysts say the hate is not being spread by bots, but by real users—and that the phenomenon is growing.

Ilana Gritzewsky, held hostage by Hamas for over a month and released on November 30, 2023, said reactions to her return have been mixed, N12 reported.

“I feel recognized and supported by the people,” she said. “Sometimes when I stop at a red light, the person next to me honks and cheers. But I also get unpleasant comments—mainly on Instagram. Every day, I receive negative messages. I don’t respond—I just delete them.”

Since her release, Gritzewsky has publicly advocated for her partner, Matan Zangauker, who remains in Hamas captivity. But she said the public conversation around the hostages has become politicized.

“We didn’t come to make political statements,” she said, according to N12. “We just want our loved ones home.” Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, 31, who is originally from Mexico, kidnapped with her boyfriend during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, speaks as supporters and relatives of hostages held in Gaza gather in front of the White House, ahead of a Trump-Netanyahu meeting, February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Targeted for expressing political views

“Hostages and their families who express political views—or simply comment on the situation—are being targeted with incitement and venom,” said Achia Schatz, CEO of FakeReporter, according to N12. “It is systematic and recurring.”

He cited the case of Liri Elbag, who mentioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s responsibility for the October 7 massacre during a radio interview. She was immediately attacked by hateful comments and was called by Netanyahu two days later—only after she had withdrawn the interview.

“The public pressure led to the prime minister’s phone call,” Schatz said. “He tweeted about it at midnight to avoid disturbing his base.”

Criticized for not thanking Netanyahu

Edan Alexander, who was recently released after 584 days in captivity, became a target almost immediately. Critics such as Avi Ratzon and Yinon Magal attacked him for not thanking Netanyahu. Although Magal later apologized, the perception persisted: any hostage who does not publicly thank the prime minister is viewed as ungrateful, according to N12.

Similarly, Omer Shem Tov, who criticized Netanyahu for omitting hostages in a speech, was called “ungrateful, stupid, and pathetic.”

Liat Atzili, held for 54 days and widowed on October 7, was attacked after attending a memorial. One user commented on social media, “If her husband was murdered, it must not have been such a big deal.”

Trauma intensified by online abuse

“The trauma of captivity is profound,” said Dr. Einat Yahana, a psychologist with the Hostages’ Families Forum. “Toxic reactions can intensify trauma. Social recognition is key to recovery," N12 quoted.

What seems like spontaneous outrage is often coordinated. Analysts have identified suspicious accounts and inauthentic activity—especially on X/Twitter.

Prof. Irad Ben-Gal of Tel Aviv University estimates that 30% to 40% of online discourse about hostages comes from inauthentic profiles.

“We are in direct contact with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram,” said Hadar Lahav, director of online protection for the Israel Internet Association. “We report these issues through official channels to get faster responses.”