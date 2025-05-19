Former hostages, political activists thank Trump in social media post

Former hostages and political activists thanked US President Donald Trump in a video posted to social media last Tuesday.

Naama Levy, Omer Shem Tov, Arbel Yehoud, Doron Steinbecher, and Ohad Ben-Ami—all former hostages—expressed gratitude to the president for helping to secure their release.

They were joined by political activists, including Emily Austin, Elizabeth Pipko, Scott Jennings, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Ellie Cohanim.

"As President Trump embarks on his crucial Middle East tour, we stand united in gratitude alongside brave voices of released hostages and influential media personalities," the Bring Them Home Now social media pages wrote in the caption. "Together, we extend our heartfelt thanks to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to secure the release of the remaining 58 hostages."

"I stood with you and the family of Edan Alexander on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks," said author, model, and activist Elizabeth Pipko.

"I watched as you promised them that you would stop at nothing to bring their son home. A few months later, that is exactly what you did." A DEMONSTRATION takes place near the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv last week, with participants calling on President-elect Donald Trump to ensure the release of all the hostages held in Gaza. (credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

'Not forgotten the rest of the hostages'

"We have not forgotten the rest of the hostages," said foreign policy analyst and former US State Department official Ellie Cohanim.

The video concludes: "58 innocent hostages continue to be held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Together, we express our profound gratitude to President Trump for his steadfast commitment to securing the safe return of the remaining hostages."

The post has garnered over 440,000 views on Instagram and more than 3,000 on X/Twitter.