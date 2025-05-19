Economy Minister Barkat urges Qatar's removal as mediator over Hamas ties

Qatar is a “wolf in sheep’s clothes” that uses its money to buy influence worldwide, Economy Minister Nir Barkat said at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday.

“If we look at geopolitics, there is the evil axis, starting from Iran, and including Qatar,” Barkat said. He accused Qatar of spending a “trillion dollars” in order to “be perceived as a sheep” while actually backing Hamas.

This is why he supported a bill that the government recently greenlighted to deem Qatar a “terror-supporting state,” Barkat said.

“The lesson from October 7 is that there are no more grey areas,” Barkat said. He said that Qatar “wants Hamas to succeed” and said that that was the reason he had demanded that it cease to function as a mediator in the hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Barkat also stated that in addition to Muslim states in the region, the Palestinians in the West Bank themselves may attempt to enter the Abraham Accords. Economy Minister Nir Barkat speaks during a press conference at his office in Tel Aviv, March 12, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

'After October 7 there is no grey'

“One day, hopefully not far off, Arabs in Judea and Samaria will want to leave the Palestinian Authority and attempt to join the Abraham Accords. After October 7 there is no grey – if they collaborate with Israel we would love to help them look like Dubai, if not they will look like Gaza,” Barkat said.

He refrained from going into details, but said that this was a sentiment he shared with settler leaders in the West Bank as well.

He called it "very entrepreneurial and out of the box," and said that the prime minister, other ministers, and "friends around the world" supported the idea.