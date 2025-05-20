Shin Bet thwarts Iranian plot to use Israelis to spy on Defense Minister Katz

The Shin Bet on Tuesday announced that it had thwarted a plot by Iran to use two Israelis, one a top student at the Technion University in Haifa, to spy on Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Both Israelis, from the town of Nesher, were lured in by Tehran due to millions in gambling debt and the promise of compensation to help pay off their debts.

According to the Shin Bet, the two were involved in receiving and moving an explosive object.

They were also allegedly involved in trying to place a surveillance video camera near the entrance to Katz's home town of Kfar Achim.

However, in the case of the surveillance camera, a Shin Bet patrol nearby saw them, leading them to flee before they could set the surveillance camera in place.

The surveillance camera was only the second one after the two had already set up an earlier camera in the Haifa area and provided their Iranian handlers control over the camera.

Both Israelis, Roi Mizrachi and Almog Atias, are 24 years old and had no prior criminal record.

Their Iranian handlers built up their loyalty slowly with lower key tasks like filming their own homes or writing and burning a message against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before asking them to do more dangerous and criminal activities.

According to the Shin Bet, their activities for Iran started earlier in 2025, and they were arrested in April.

Further, the Shin Bet said that it has thwarted over 20 such plots by Iran since the start of the current war and that the two suspects are due to be indicted by the prosecution in the coming days.

Katz is the highest-ranking officer who native Israelis helped Iran plot against to date during the war.

Katz responded to the arrest, saying, "I commend the Shin Bet and the Israel Police for thwarting the Iranian attempt to harm me in my capacity as Israel’s defense minister."

"Iran is the head of the terror octopus, promoting terrorist activity directly and through the terror organizations it supports, targeting leaders and all citizens of the State of Israel."

"My heart and concern are first and foremost with the hostages, who are exposed and defenseless in Hamas's tunnels, and with Israeli citizens facing Iranian threats both at home and abroad.

I will not be deterred by any threat and will continue to fulfill my commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to sever the head of the Iranian octopus and the arms of the terror tentacles it supports."