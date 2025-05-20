Former Israel National Team player Gadi Kinda dies at 31

The Israeli soccer community is mourning the loss of Maccabi Haifa midfielder Gadi Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31 on Tuesday following a prolonged hospitalization due to a serious medical condition.

The former Israel National Team player had been hospitalized for several weeks while undergoing treatment for a complex medical issue.

Roughly two weeks ago, Maccabi Haifa issued a statement revealing that Kinda “has been dealing with a complex medical issue in recent weeks.” The club added: “The player is hospitalized and undergoing a series of comprehensive tests. The club and the medical staff are accompanying the player and his family and providing them with full support. The Maccabi Haifa family wishes Gadi a full recovery and will be by his side at all times.”

As news of his condition spread, a wave of support swept across the Israeli soccer scene. Fellow players, fans, and club staff shared messages of hope and encouragement. A video circulated online showing Kinda in his hospital bed alongside Rabbi Shneor Guetta, capturing a moment of shared prayer and solidarity. ISRAEL’S PLAYERS celebrate on the pitch after Ethiopia-born midfielder Gadi Kinda scored the blue-and-white’s third goal – in his National Team debut – during injury time of Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over host Montenegro in an international friendly. (credit: STEVO VASILJEVIC/REUTERS)

But on Monday, those hopes gave way to heartbreak after Kinda's death was announced.

Kinda joined Maccabi Haifa in January 2024 after four seasons with Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract upon his return to Israel. In his first season back, he registered four assists and scored two goals. This season, he added three more assists before making his final appearance on March 29 in a match against Hapoel Haifa.

Born and raised in Israel, Kinda began his career in the youth system of F.C. Ashdod and made his professional debut there. In February 2019, he was acquired by Beitar Jerusalem for €1 million (approximately $1.1 million), signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. A year later, he made the move to the United States, joining Sporting Kansas City in January 2020.

Kinda also earned nine caps for the Israel national team, scoring two goals during his international career.