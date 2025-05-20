Held in isolation and in critical health: Matan Zangauker's condition revealed by released hostages

Matan Zangauker, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for more than a year and a half, is reportedly suffering from severe physical and psychological deterioration, according to information revealed by his family on Tuesday.

A recent sign of life, received on May 12, confirmed that Zangauker is alive but in critical condition. According to his family, he is being held in isolation and has experienced significant weight loss. He is said to suffer from a degenerative muscle disease that causes tremors and severe weakness, making it difficult for him to stand.

Zangauker was initially held together with fellow hostage Edan Alexander from the time of his abduction on October 7, 2023, until Alexander’s release. Throughout his captivity, Zangauker has reportedly been transferred between various locations, including tunnels, mosques, tents for displaced persons, and urban areas. At one point, he was moved through a crowded market with his face covered, while Hamas operatives disguised themselves as women.

His family reported that he has been held alongside senior Hamas members and other hostages, including both Israeli and foreign nationals. Among them is Avera Mengistu, who was in captivity in Gaza for several years before his release in February.

Zangauker's health is deteriorating because of captivity conditions

Zangauker's health is said to have further deteriorated due to poor living conditions and a lack of medical care. According to the report, he has suffered from prolonged intestinal blockages and severe abdominal pain, and has received no treatment. He has also survived multiple tunnel collapses resulting from airstrikes, the most recent of which occurred only weeks ago.

His condition is reportedly “foggy and drowsy,” which the family attributes to poor air quality and insufficient oxygen in the underground spaces where he is held. His diet reportedly consisted for months of moldy bread, rice, and salty, contaminated water. Despite reports of additional food being supplied in recent months, his family says he has stopped eating and speaking, often sitting alone in a corner of the tunnel.

Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother, said the suffering her son is enduring has left her unable to function.

“Since I was exposed to the torture and the physical and mental suffering my son is going through, I haven’t been able to eat—almost not even breathe,” she said. “How can a mother go on knowing her son is suffering from muscle degeneration, unable to stand or hold a glass of water?”

“My heart is torn. I don’t know if he will be able to survive,” she added.

She said she chose to share the latest information publicly so that others would understand what Israeli hostages are enduring.

“While our children are going through hell, the Israeli government continues to bomb the area where Matan is being held,” she said.

Einav Zangauker urged the government to stop the fighting and act to bring all remaining hostages home.

“Continued military pressure and the isolation Matan is in will lead to his death,” she warned. “The prime minister can no longer claim he didn’t know or didn’t hear.”

She ended with a personal message to her son:

“Matan, my beloved child, your mother is on her way to get you out. I promise you.”