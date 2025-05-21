Qatargate: Police to request extent to Urich’s house arrest

Police are set to request an extension to the house arrest of Yonatan Urich on Wednesday.

The request would be through June 12, approximately another three weeks from now. Urich, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was shuffled between house arrest and detention pending various court decisions, and was finally released to house arrest after extended detentions earlier last week.

The house arrest was for 10 days, meaning it times out tomorrow.

He is a main suspect in the “Qatargate” case, along with former Prime Minister’s Office military spokesman Eli Feldstein. The two were investigated for alleged Qatari connections and influences on figures close to the prime minister in efforts by the Gulf state to improve its image.

This allegedly happened in connection with the 2022 World Cup, which Qatar hosted. Allegedly, news tips given to journalists were presented as being sourced from intelligence figures when, in reality, they were sourced in Qatar. Qatargate protest display outside the District Court in Tel Aviv ahead of Netanyahu's continued testimony in the corruption case against him. ''Bibi Netanyahu'' and a ''Qatari'' exchange a 'Top Secret' binder for cash. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Qatargate scandal

This was reportedly done to boost Qatar’s image in its mediator role in the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal agreements and to downplay that of Egypt.

Police are also set to request to extend the house arrest of a former Mossad official who was also investigated in connection with the case.