Dozens of soccer players arrested in fraud, embezzlement investigation 

Dozens of Israeli soccer players were apprehended and held for questioning on Wednesday by Israel Police and National Insurance Institute (NII) investigators.

They are suspected of fraud and embezzlement of public funds. Also held and questioned were a doctor, a lawyer, and a staffer at the NII.

The case cracked open when suspicions arose of bribery, fraud, breach-of-trust, fraudulently receiving goods and services and forgery by a public servant.

Investigations led to the discovery that several people involved contacted dozens of soccer players to operate the embezzlement of the funds - to amounts that racked up to about NIS 13 million - into their own pockets.

Allegedly, some of the more senior soccer players lied about their true home address in order to get access to the doctor, who was part of the operation, connected to the NII branch in Beersheba, Ynet reported. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The soccer players are from different teams, including the Israeli Premier League.

The investigation turned public on Wednesday when the homes of the suspects were raided, and four cars were repossessed. Police found sums of money in the amount of hundreds of thousands of shekels, as well as documents.

Police said it is optimistic that the questioning will lead to more suspects. For those already apprehended, police are set to request an extent to their arrest, while other soccer players are expected to be summoned for questioning soon. The investigation is set to continue for a few weeks.

NII said this was the “most severe fraud case so far within the Israeli soccer world. Stipends should be allotted to those eligible and those who need help. The fact that people are able and willing to harm those who are already weak in society is wholly unacceptable.” The NII vowed to apprehend those who break the law and that the funds will be returned to their proper places.