'No national revival without return of hostages': Israelis criticize Netanyahu's press conference

The Hostages Families Forum asserted that the government was missing the "opportunity of the century" to revitalize Israel, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in his Wednesday night press conference that there were definitely 20 living hostages in Gaza.

"Those who will pay the price are the people of Israel, the hostages, the evacuees, and tens of thousands of reserve soldiers and their families," the forum's statement read.

"After more than 19 months of war, there is no end in sight; no chance for recovery and rehabilitation on the horizon. The truth is that there can be no national revival without the return of all hostages, down to the very last one."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to listen to the will of his entire nation - to sign an agreement that will immediately bring back all hostages and end this war. Only when they return will we be able to rise."

'Shame is lost'

Einav Zangauker, mother of Hamas-held hostage Matan Zangauker, called Netanyahu a “bloodstained prime minister” who dared to wear the hostages’ pin while explaining how he would cause their deaths. Einav Zangauker, mother of Gaza hostage Matan Zangauker, speaks in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 19, 2025 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

“Shame is lost,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

צופה בראש ממשלת הדמים עונד את סיכת החטופים בזמן שהוא מסביר איך הוא יביא למותם.אבדה הבושה pic.twitter.com/lkuyYbFClJ — עינב צנגאוקר (@enavezangauker) May 21, 2025

Warning of long Gaza occupation, economic consequences

Opposition leader Yair Lapid noted that Israeli citizens would bear the cost of the continued war in Gaza.

“The meaning of Netanyahu’s words is the occupation of Gaza for many years. Our children will be wandering the streets of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the coming years, and every morning we will wake up to the words ‘approved for publication,’” Lapid said. “The Israeli taxpayer — the middle class — will have to pay for education, healthcare, and garbage removal in Gaza. Our international standing will collapse. Our economy will suffer severely.”

Lapid also said the prime minister had lost the trust of the Trump administration.

“Netanyahu lied tonight when he said he has full coordination with the American administration. He does not. He has lost Trump’s sympathy and attention,” Lapid asserted.

Yair Golan threatens to sue Netanyahu for defamation

During the press conference, Netanyahu slammed Democrats chair Yair Golan, who had said Israel is “on the path to becoming a pariah state among the nations” because of its actions in Gaza.

ראיתי מופע של אדם שקרן, לחוץ ורדוף שמטיל רפש על כולם, ולא לוקח אחריות על כלום. יש לי 2 הבטחות לנתניהו הערב:1. אתבע אותך דיבה על השקרים שאתה מפיץ נגדי.2. ננצח אותך בבחירות בקרוב מאוד ונשלח אותך לדפי ההיסטוריה. — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) May 21, 2025

Golan responded by promising to sue Netanyahu for defamation.

“I saw a show of a man who is a liar, stressed, and paranoid, who throws mud at everyone and takes no responsibility for anything,” he said. “I have two promises for Netanyahu: First, I will sue you for defamation over the lies you spread against me. Second, we will defeat you in the elections very soon and send you to the pages of history.”

Lapid also pushed back on Netanyahu’s remarks about Golan.

“Whoever brought convicted criminal and supporter of terrorism Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Security Cabinet should not preach to us or lecture us about extremism,” Lapid said.

מי שהיו עם כפכפים זה החטופים שנחטפו בגלל ארגון הטרור שבנית במזוודות של דולרים במזומן והכסף הקטארי שמרוח גם עליך. מפקיר ומקריב. ארור תהיה. — Naama Lazimi - נעמה לזימי (@naamalazimi) May 21, 2025

Democrats MK Naama Lazimi called Netanyahu a “pathetic tyrant” on X.

“You have abandoned the state’s security. While you hid in Palik’s bunker and signed a cozy deal with Qatar, Yair Golan went to the Gaza envelope and saved civilians you abandoned. To Hamas, he is an asset,” she said.

“You are not worthy of the fighters’ bravery. They are everything you are not.”

Smotrich urges Netanyahu to hire new head of Shin Bet

In contrast, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged the prime minister to hire a new head of the Shin Bet, which Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara informed the Prime Minister he was not allowed to do.

“The head of the Shin Bet must be appointed immediately, completely ignoring the attorney-general’s directive. If the High Court invalidates the appointment, responsibility for managing the Shin Bet, including its budget, should be transferred to it,” Smotrich said.

“I suggest the attorney-general and High Court judges take their hands off Israeli democracy and stop harming the security of the state.”