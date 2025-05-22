'Despicable act of terrorism': Washington embassy shooting leaves Israeli officials devastated

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism," in a post on X.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A man looks on next to police officers working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
A man looks on next to police officers working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Israeli officials condemned the shooting at the Israeli Embassy in Washington in the early hours of Thursday morning as the country was waking up. 

"I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC," President Isaac Herzog said on X/Twitter. "This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy."

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us," he concluded.

Police officers work at the site where, according to the US Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Police officers work at the site where, according to the US Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism" in a post on X, adding, "Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line."

"We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives everywhere in the world," Danon concluded.

Israel and US authorities in touch over shooting

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the news of the attack "terrible," on X and added that "Representatives of the State of Israel are always, and especially during this period, at increased risk."

"I spoke with our ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, who arrived at the scene of the attack, and we are in contact with the American authorities. Israel will not surrender to terrorism," Sa'ar concluded.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Washington
Isaac Herzog
Danny Danon
Gideon Sa'ar
Israeli embassy