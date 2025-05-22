Israel's ambassador warns of EU shift: 'Support is no longer there'

Israel's Ambassador to the European Union, Haim Regev, warned on Wednesday that the support Israel had at the beginning of the war "is no longer there."

"There is no political tsunami, but there is certainly political drift that must be addressed," he said regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

"Europe sees the sights of horror, and it is difficult for it to deal with them," he stated.

In relation to agreements between the EU and Israel, he said: "I estimate with quite a high degree of certainty that there will be no consensus for the total cancellation of the agreement, nor for its partial cancellation."

Leaders of Britain, France, and Canada stated on Monday that they oppose Israel's ongoing military presence in Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank and that they may take action. In a joint statement, the countries warned: "If Israel does not stop the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete steps in response," The Jerusalem Post learned.

EU to review agreement with Israel over Gaza concerns, Kallas says

The European Union will review a pact governing its political and economic ties with Israel due to the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza, EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

International pressure on Israel has mounted in recent days amid complaints about the lack of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza and as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government launched a new military offensive in the enclave.

In a post shared to X/Twitter on Tuesday, Netanyahu responded, urging the world leaders to put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages, as US President Donald Trump has done.