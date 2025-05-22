Forty years of the Rashi Foundation: Driving real change

Last week, hundreds of policymakers, academics, social entrepreneurs, and government representatives gathered at the Israel Opportunities Conference 2025, an inspiring event marking 40 years of the Rashi Foundation – one ofIsrael’s most influential philanthropic organizations.

The conference wasn’t a historical retrospective; it spotlighted pressing challenges facing Israeli society: deep social inequalities, the need to bolster social mobility, innovation in education and welfare, strengthening connections between diverse sectors, and the crucial role resilience plays in overcoming challenges. MICHAL COHEN, CEO, Rashi Foundation. (Credit: Neo Media)

“Rashi is not just a foundation for today – it is an evolving institution,” said Shaul Shani, chair of the Rashi Foundation. “Our commitment is intergenerational, and we work to create equal opportunities for all. We will continue to meet, learn, and collaborate to empower Israeli society.”

He emphasized the foundation’s focus on assisting individuals reach their potential, helping them grow and integrate into society. The foundation operates through multi-year programs aimed at developing infrastructure that will improve the quality of life of the disadvantaged, and create meaningful social change.

“The Rashi Foundation helps different populations become stronger. We focus on individuals by giving them the tools – education, employment, and essential services – to develop and fulfill their potential. We can integrate everyone into Israeli society. That is our commitment, and we will carry it forward in the next 40 years.” HAIM YELLIN, former head, Eshkol Regional Council. (Credit: Neo Media)

The country’s social and cultural fabric was a central theme of the discussions, with the goal of redefining the role of civil society and its partnerships with foundations, government, local authorities, and the business sector. The conference featured four main sessions, each focusing on a different aspect of advancing equal opportunity in Israel.

THE FIRST session presented education as the primary engine of social mobility. Prof. Eugene Kandel, former chair of the National Economic Council, introduced an innovative education model to advance employment opportunities based on four core “languages” – Hebrew, English, math, and computer literacy – tailored to the needs of diverse populations. MERAV LESHEM GONEN, mother of released hostage Romi Gonen. (Credit: Neo Media)

“Israel’s education system is outdated and has barely changed since the 19th century,” he said. “We need a fundamental structural shift, such as abolishing the matriculation exams, and integrating technologies that can bring excellent teachers to all areas, including the periphery.

”The second session explored artificial intelligence as a tool for reducing social disparities. The third examined the impact of social networks on empowerment and mobility. The fourth focused on coping with national trauma, emphasizing the need to rebuild the North and strengthen social resilience through solidarity and collective responsibility.

Haim Yellin, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri and former head of the Eshkol Regional Council, highlighted the importance of restoring routine as part of the South’s rehabilitation process. “We began to establish anchors, and the Be’eri printing press was the first.

People began to return, the dining hall reopened, and suddenly 600 people were there for lunch. These anchors – the simple things that hold you – provide a sense of normalcy in the abnormal reality in which we live.” He stressed that rehabilitation must be based on enabling, not imposing: “The keyword from the government down should be ‘enable.’ If you pressure people, they’ll run. If you give them time, they’ll return.”

At the same time, he expressed his understanding for those unable to return to trauma zones: “Watching children empty out their parents’ home is heart-breaking. I understand them.” Responding to criticism of the government’s response, Yellin offered praise: “There’s a lot of criticism, but the Tekuma Administration is doing a good job.

There are glitches like in any organization, but I can say with full confidence – there are professionals who are dealing with a difficult situation.” Einav Peretz, CPA, Northern District director at the Interior Ministry and acting head of the Tnufa LaTzafon implementation team, outlined the complex rehabilitation process: “The return to homes in the North began in March 2025, and approximately 65% of the residents have returned.” PETER PALTCHIK, Olympic judo medalist. (Credit: Neo Media)

She said that the process is conducted in full partnership with local authorities, backed by a NIS 15 billion budget.Prof. Kandel reiterated the dangers inherent in social and political polarization: “Social mobility isn’t a direct national goal but a complex interaction between strata.

Policy should focus on creating equal opportunities through the education system. Mutual distrust and fear between groups can lead to extreme tensions and even the risk of state collapse.” He suggested considering a change to the governing system, allowing for cultural and social flexibility, enabling different groups to live under systems of values and laws suited to them, to reduce internal tension. ELI SHARABI, released hostage. (Credit: Neo Media)

MICHAL COHEN, CEO of the Rashi Foundation, presented a comprehensive overview of the foundation’s work, which stems from the vision of its founder, Gustave Leven, to ensure that no child in Israel goes hungry. “Despite constant change and challenges, the vi- sion remains clear: to build a strong society in which every individual has an equal chance to realize his or her potential.”

She said this vision represents a moral and social commitment to allow every child in Israel to dream, grow, and choose a life path, regardless of background, gender, or economic status. In light of the severe crisis Israel is currently facing, Cohen emphasized that the strength of Israeli society reveals itself in times of crisis through community partnerships, civil society organizations, volunteers, and local municipalities working in broad collaboration. YIZHAR SHAY, former science and technology minister. (Credit: Neo Media)

According to Cohen, this partnership is not a slogan but a real and vital course of action, one thatmust continue even in normal times. Merav Leshem Gonen, mother of released hostage Romi Gonen, also shared her perspective: “We try to maintain certainty of the day-to-day, but the world isn’t safe. What we can control is how we respond. The road ahead is long, and the young leadership forming out of values and engagement is our hope for the future.”

Leshem Gonen is leading a social initiative aimed at nurturing leadership and shaping Israel’s identity for 2040.Olympic judo medalist Peter Paltchik said at the conference: “Raising the Israeli flag is the greatest thing I can do for my country. My success comes from knowing that I can’t afford to feel inferior.”

He talked about his struggles, and the faith that drove him to success. Also in attendance was Izhar Shay, father of Yaron Shay, who fell on Oct. 7. He said, “It’s incredibly hard to recover from tragedy, but the impact we can make – as individuals, as a society, and as a community – is profound.” Shay is a former science and technology minister and a social entrepreneur who founded the Next October initiative.

“We don’t need to wait for others to act. Together we can create hope and impact equality of opportunity. There’s no room for despair – we need to mend the rift and recognize that it’s our duty to be part of the solution. My message to everyone is to think about what you can do for the country we love so much,” he stated.

RELEASED HOSTAGE Eli Sharabi, who is dealing with the difficult loss of his family, spoke about the inner resilience that helps him continue: “I chose to remain human. Choosing life is a decision I make every moment.” Sharabi described the harrowing experiences of his captivity and emphasized the importance of human support.

“The captivity stays with me, and I remember everything – life and death were con stantly present, and they intersected in a matter of seconds. There were moments that could have ended in death dozens of times.” Despite his enduring sorrow, Sharabi said his purpose in life is not in material achievements but in the people around him.

“My meaning lies in people– listening, supporting, and teaching. I plan to teach math to children. That means a lot to me.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Rashi Foundation.

Translated by Alan Rosenbaum.