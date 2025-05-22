Netanyahu appoints IDF Maj.-Gen. David Zini as Shin Bet chief, despite court ruling

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Maj.-Gen. David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service), the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

The office's announcement was made despite a High Court ruling that the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was unlawful due to Netanyahu's conflict of interest in the "Qatargate" affair, and despite the opposition of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Netanyahu: Zini warned of a surprise attack months before October 7

The PMO explained the rationale behind the appointment.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu announced this evening his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet," the statement began."

“Maj.-Gen. Zini has served in many operational and command roles in the IDF, including: A fighter in the Sayeret Matkal (General Staff Reconnaissance Unit), commander of the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade, commander of the Egoz unit, commander of the Alexandroni Brigade, founder of the Commando Brigade, and commander of the Training and Doctrine Command as well as commander of the General Staff Corps,” the statement said. Maj.-Gen. David Zini attends a ceremony held at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem, July 8, 2024 (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

"In March 2023, Zini prepared a report for the commander of the Gaza Division examining the division's preparedness for a complex surprise event, with an emphasis on surprise raids, and identifying weaknesses,” it said.

"As part of the report’s conclusions, Zini wrote that in almost every sector it is possible to carry out a surprise raid on our forces."