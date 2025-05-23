Netanyahu's office publishes excerpts of pre-Oct. 7 Maj.-Gen. Zini report on IDF preparedness

Following the announcement of Maj.-Gen. David Zini’s appointment as Shin Bet head, replacing Ronen Bar, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday morning that Zini had identified several threats ahead of October 7, 2023.

In March 2023, the IDF's Gaza Division commander asked Maj.-Gen. Zini to review the division’s conduct and preparedness for a surprise attack. According to the PMO, Zini’s report exposed multiple deficiencies for such an event.

The PMO shared excerpts of his findings:

“[...] In almost every sector, a surprise raid on our forces could succeed, undermining the rule ‘we will be surprised but not defeated.’ [...] Many modes exist for executing surprise raids under routine conditions. The above-ground infiltration route is the most plausible and easiest, in my opinion [...].

“While ‘surprise raid’ or ‘complex surprise event’ is often mentioned, the understanding and implementation of such scenarios are hollow or nonexistent. Forces have no clear mental image of possible scenarios, and their response is severely lacking [...]. A house burns down in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023. (credit: COURTESY MIKI KRATSMAN)

“Without detailed scenarios, forces do not know what to watch for or prepare against. The main gap lies in the awareness of the forces and the system.”

Maj.-Gen. Zini's appointment as Shin Bet head

Maj.-Gen. Zini’s appointment was made despite a High Court of Justice ruling that the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was unlawful due to Netanyahu's conflict of interest in the "Qatargate" affair, and despite the opposition of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The PMO noted in its announcement of the role that Maj.-Gen. Zini has held numerous operational and command roles in the IDF, including service in the Sayeret Matkal (General Staff Reconnaissance Unit), command of the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade, the Egoz unit, the Alexandroni Brigade, founding the Commando Brigade, and leading the Training and Doctrine Command as well as the General Staff Corps.